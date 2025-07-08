Aarti Ravi’s lavish bungalow: A glimpse into the home of internet celebrity along with her son Ayaan Ravi, PICS

Aarti Ravi has always managed to make the headlines with her Instagram posts and stylish looks. While the internet celebrity is popularly known for her fashionable looks, have you ever seen her lavish home?

If not, take a look at these glimpses from her bungalow, where the internet personality was seen enjoying her day to the fullest alongside her son, Ayaan.

Advertisement

Inside Aarti Ravi’s house

Aarti Ravi was recently spotted at her lavish bungalow, wearing a gorgeous black saree with a mix of gold and beautiful prints of red roses. The patio of her bungalow was packed with greenery, styled with shrubs and long trees.

The shrubs had white-colored flowers sprouting. In the back, a large swimming pool was also spotted. As Aarti was seen relaxing on the outdoor chair, the internet personality was seen having a moment with her younger son, Ayaan, and her pet dog.

Interestingly, in one picture, the image had a watermark that read, “Some hearts just know where to stay.” Along with them, another picture of her with Ayaan read, “This is what love feels like.”

Funnily enough, the picture also had Aarti Ravi reacting to how she is ignoring her son's call to her for the “78th” time.

Sharing the new post, the internet celebrity penned the caption, “In my heart, there is something. Some evenings — a sunset among a few growing things, two arms that hold on tight, a heart that stays close without words… The quiet kind of love that makes everything feel whole.”

Advertisement

Aarti Ravi’s birthday post for son Aarav

Aarti Ravi earlier made the headlines on her son Aarav’s birthday. Highlighting how her son has stood by her with strength and resilience, she expressed her love for Aarav with a few images.

Sharing the post, Aarti wrote, “Happy Birthday, Aarav. You’ve grown in more ways than I can measure — and no matter how tall you get, or how much you tease me about it… You’ll always be my little boy, and I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader.”

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 100th film is a remake of Sasikumar starrer Ayothi? Here's what we know