Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 100th film is a remake of Sasikumar starrer Ayothi? Here's what we know

Nagarjuna Akkineni is eagerly gearing up for the release of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, which is slated to hit big screens on August 14, 2025. Now, recent reports indicate that the actor’s 100th cinematic venture might be a remake of a hard-hitting Tamil movie.

Nagarjuna Akkineni to remake Sasikumar’s Ayothi?

According to a report by Times Now, Nagarjuna Akkineni is expected to remake the movie Ayothi, which starred Sasikumar in the lead role. The upcoming film is said to be helmed by Nitham Oru Vaanam fame Ra Karthik, marking the veteran star’s 100th film.

However, as of now, these are just speculations with an official update yet to be made by the makers.

About Ayothi

Ayothi is a Tamil-language procedural drama flick starring Tourist Family’s Sasikumar in the lead. The film narrates the tale of a family who are travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Rameshwaram.

On their journey, the family faces an accident and is stranded, unable to speak Tamil. In their predicament, a man decides to help them, leading to an intense drama for the family’s return home.

With R Manthira Moorthy helming the project, the movie featured an ensemble cast of actors like Yashpal Sharma, Preethi Asrani, Pugazh, Anju Asrani, and many more in key roles.

Nagarjuna on Coolie

While more details about Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 100th film is yet to be made, the actor was seen detailing about Coolie. In a recent interaction, the actor talked about Aamir Khan’s character in the film.

The King actor said, “Aamir Khan and I don't have scenes together. We have two different chapters in the film... But I saw his work afterward. His performance is brilliant. You'll see a new Aamir and be shocked.”

Moreover, Nagarjuna also confirmed that he will be playing the main antagonist in the Rajinikanth starrer.

The upcoming film Coolie is an action entertainer, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also features Kannada star Upendra Rao in a supporting role, with Aamir Khan playing a cameo appearance.

Aside from them, Coolie will have Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance number), and many more in key roles.

