New Tamil theatrical releases this week: GV Prakash’s Kingston, Murmur and more

Tamil cinema seems to be at the forefront right now, completely dominating the box office in recent weeks. Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu’s Dragon is currently running successfully at the box office, with Dhanush’s NEEK following closely behind.

Can the upcoming theatrical releases register the same impact? Stay tuned to keep an eye on these films and their release dates.

Tamil theatrical movies releasing this week

1. Yamakaathagi

Release Date: March 7th

Cast: Roopa Koduvayur, Narendra Prasath, Geetha Kailasam, Subash Ramasamy

Yamakaathagi is a Tamil language film starring Roopa Koduvayur, Narendra Prasath, Geetha Kailasam, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Peppin Geroge Jeyaseelan.

Srinivasarao Jalakam has handled the film’s production while Jecin George has composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score. Sujith Sreerang and Sreejith Sarang handled the film’s cinematography and editing respectively.

The film follows the story of a young girl’s spirit, which refuses to leave the funeral home. It is a rural-based supernatural mystery, revolving around the death of the young girl.

After considerable delays in release date, Yamakaathagi is all set to release in theatres on March 7th.

2. Leg Piece

Release Date: March 7th

Cast: Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Mottai Rajendar, VTV Ganesh, Shubhangi Jha

Leg Piece is a comedy-drama starring Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, VTV Ganesh, Shubhangi Jha, and others in important roles. The film has been directed by Srinath A. with the story, screenplay, and dialogues being written by S. A. Padmanabhan.

Advertisement

Leg Piece promises to be a laugh riot and releases on March 7th.

3. Murmur

Murmur is a Tamil language horror thriller, written and directed by Hemnath Narayanan. The film has been produced by Prabakaran S.

Murmum follows the story of a bunch of paranormal Youtubers who venture into a cursed forest to document real-time encounters. When they mysteriously go missing, the police discover their captured footage and piece the story together.

4. Asthram - The Secret

Release Date: March 7th

Cast: Shaam, Niranjani Ashokan, Ranjith D

Asthram - The Secret stars actor Shaam in the lead role and promises a gripping crime thriller, where victims are found stabbed under strange, eery circumstances. Inspector Akilan has to gather information about the case and reach a conclusion about the case.

5. Kingston

Release Date: March 7th

Cast: G. V. Prakash, Divya Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, Sabumon Abdusamad, Chetan

Kingston stars G. V. Prakash in the titular role as Kingston, a daring sea smuggler who ventures into the haunted waters to break the curse that surrounds his doomed village.