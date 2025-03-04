Nayanthara and Sundar C’s Mookuthi Amman 2 will go on floors on March 6 2025 with a pooja ceremony; details inside

Nayanthara is all set to collaborate with director Sundar C on the film Mookuthi Amman 2. The makers have now announced that the movie will go on floors on March 6, 2025, with a pooja ceremony in Chennai at 9 PM.

The official announcement was made by the production house, with director Sundar C also appearing in the same. Sharing the post, the makers wrote, “A massive cinematic journey begins with spiritual vibes! Producer Ishari K. Ganesh officially kickstarts the next big thing with #SundarC! The wait is over—here we go! #MookuthiAmman2”

The upcoming movie Mookuthi Amman 2 is set to serve as a sequel to the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman. The first installment was directed by RJ Balaji along with N. J. Saravanan. The fantasy comedy flick featured Nayanthara in the lead role, portraying a deity.

The film follows the life of Engels, a reporter who lives with his family. However, things take a turn when the deity of his ancestral temple comes to life at his home, fulfilling his wishes, showering blessings, and serving as a satire to expose fake godmen.

With Nayanthara and RJ Balaji playing the lead roles, the film boasted an ensemble cast, including Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya, Moulee, Ajay Ghosh, and many more in key roles. The movie was originally released on Disney+ Hotstar (now JioCinema) on November 14, 2020.

Moving forward, Nayanthara was last seen playing the lead role in the 2023 film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. Apart from appearing in her own documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, the actress has several movies lined up for 2025.

She is next set to appear in the sports drama Test, co-starring Siddharth and R. Madhavan. Additionally, she has films like Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students, Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and MMMN, co-starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, among others.