Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy celebrate 14th wedding anniversary with a romantic gesture; see PIC

Allu Arjun and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, tied the knot on March 6, 2011. Now, the actor and his wife have entered their 14th year together and were seen celebrating with a romantic gesture.

In recent pictures that surfaced on the internet, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary at home. Moreover, in a post on her Instagram Stories, Allu Sneha Reddy shared a picture of a celebratory cake and a bouquet of roses, marking the special occasion. The post was reshared from Allu Arjun’s private social media handle.

Check out the posts here:

For those unaware, Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy got married in Hyderabad. Over the course of their marriage, the celebrity couple has become proud parents to two children: their elder son, Ayaan, and their daughter, Arha.

Allu Sneha Reddy hails from a prominent family in Hyderabad. Her father, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, is a businessman and the chairman of an educational institute in Telangana’s capital. After completing her degree, Sneha returned to India and worked as the director of academics and placement cells at her father’s institute, gaining experience in business and management.

Moving forward, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), a blockbuster sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. The movie follows the journey of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who rises to become a key figure in a smuggling syndicate and eventually its leader.

With new and old foes challenging his rule, Pushpa 2: The Rule explores the trials Pushparaju faces as he fights to maintain his dominance. Allu Arjun reprises his title role, while Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead.

Apart from them, the film also features Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles.

Regarding Allu Arjun’s upcoming projects, the actor has yet to officially announce his next film. However, strong speculation suggests that the Icon Star might collaborate with Jawan director Atlee for the first time on a film centered around the theme of reincarnation.