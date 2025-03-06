Sivakarthikeyan to join Atlee's next commercial film starring Allu Arjun? Here's what we know

Atlee has been planning something big for the past few months following the success of his recent ventures, including the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. While reports suggested that he teamed up with Allu Arjun after shelving his project with Salman Khan, a piece of new information has surfaced. It is now believed that the director is planning to introduce a second lead in the film.

That’s right! He is reportedly considering Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan for his upcoming commercial entertainer. According to 123Telugu, Atlee's upcoming project with Allu Arjun is set to be a period saga with room for another protagonist. This has led to speculation that the Maaveeran actor may join the film.

However, he is currently filming Parasakthi with Sudha Kongara and may wrap up shooting before potentially joining Atlee and Allu Arjun. That said, these reports remain unconfirmed, as neither the actor nor his team have made an official statement.

Meanwhile, 123Telugu also reported that Atlee has demanded Rs 100 crore as his remuneration for the project. This has allegedly put the producers in a tough spot.

Speaking more about the period saga, Janhvi Kapoor is rumored to be in talks for the female lead. However, there is no official confirmation yet. She made her Telugu debut with Devara alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR. She is also working on RC16 with none other than Ram Charan. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has already gone on floors.

Allu Arjun is also collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas on another project. Reports suggest it could be a mythological drama based on Lord Karthikeya. An official announcement is awaited. If confirmed, this would mark their fourth film together.

On the other hand, his film Pushpa 2 is currently making waves after its digital release. The film is setting records and gaining widespread attention.

Are you excited to watch Allu Arjun and Sivakarthikeyan share screen space in Atlee's upcoming film? Share your thoughts with us.