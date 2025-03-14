Holi 2025: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others extend warm wishes on festive occasion

The festival of colors has arrived, and people across the country are celebrating with great enthusiasm. On Holi, several celebrities took to social media to share their warm wishes and spread festive cheer. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun were among the first to extend their greetings to fans on this joyous occasion.

Chiranjeevi took to his X handle to wish everyone a happy Holi. He expressed his hope that the festival of colors would bring vibrant hues of joy to all his fans. He wrote, "Happy Holi to all!! May this Festival of Colors fill our lives with vibrant colors of joy, harmony and Joie de Vivre!!"

On the other hand, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu shared festive posts on their social media handles to mark the occasion of Holi. They also extended their wishes to fans, writing, "Happy Holi."

Vishnu Manchu wished everyone a Happy Holi while also marking the anniversary of Alam Ara, India’s first Hindi talkie, released on March 14, 1931. He highlighted how, despite language differences, emotions connect people across the country. He also celebrated Indian cinema’s journey and appreciated artists and filmmakers for taking it to greater heights.

He wrote on X, "Happy Holi to all! Today, we celebrate the birth of Indian Cinema with the anniversary of its first Hindi talkie, Alam Ara (March 14, 1931). Faces may be unfamiliar, languages may differ, but our emotions and hearts connect every corner of this great nation."

Prabhudeva also wished his fans on Holi with a special message. He shared a video message via a little girl and wrote, "Happy Holi to Everyone."

