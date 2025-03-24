Anirudh Ravichander turns IPL 2025 into Rajinikanth fest with his Hukum performance during CSK vs MI; WATCH videos

Popular singer and composer Anirudh Ravichander kicked off the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs. Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 opening ceremony with a power-packed performance. He had everyone tapping their feet to songs like Hukum, Arabic Kuthu, and more. Now, videos of his electrifying performance are going viral across social media.

Donning a white ensemble, Anirudh enthralled the entire audience attending the match with his performance. As soon as he started singing Hukum, the match turned into a Rajinikanth fest, with the whole crowd singing along and cheering for the renowned singer. Anirudh too enjoyed the electrifying atmosphere and kept grooving throughout his performance.

Take a look at the videos below:

Earlier, Star Sports had announced that the ceremony before the CSK vs MI match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium was exclusively for people present in the stadium as the rights for the event had not been cleared for broadcast. This left fans disappointed, as they eagerly awaited to watch the live performance of Anirudh Ravichander during the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2025 campaign with a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. They chased down 156 in 19.1 overs. Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 65, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 53 to steer CSK to victory. Mumbai Indians struggled with the bat and posted 155 for nine. Their top order failed to gain momentum. Rohit Sharma got out without scoring, adding to MI’s early troubles.

Coming back to Anirudh, he has an exciting lineup in 2025. In Telugu, he is composing music for Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom. The movie is set to release on May 30. He is also part of Nani and Srikanth Odela's The Paradise.

Additionally, he is reportedly working on projects featuring Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. In Tamil, he is scoring for Jailer 2 and Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. His other films include Love Insurance Kompany with Pradeep Ranganathan, Jana Nayagan featuring Thalapathy Vijay, and Madharasi with Sivakarthikeyan.

