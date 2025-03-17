Kingdom Teaser Theme OUT: Anirudh Ravichander’s mesmeric epic composition evokes heroism in Vijay Deverakonda starrer
The makers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom unveil a mesmeric and epic composition of heroism with a teaser theme of Kingdom!
Vijay Deverakonda starrer movie Kingdom is slated to release in theaters on May 30, 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers of the movie have unveiled a teaser theme of the film, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
The 1-minute and 30-second teaser original soundtrack (OST) presents a heroic and grandeur composition which is surely a goosebumps listen for many.
Check out the Kingdom teaser theme: