Kingdom Teaser Theme OUT: Anirudh Ravichander’s mesmeric epic composition evokes heroism in Vijay Deverakonda starrer

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom unveil a mesmeric and epic composition of heroism with a teaser theme of Kingdom!

By Goutham S
Published on Mar 17, 2025  |  06:31 PM IST |  328
Kingdom Teaser Theme: Anirudh Ravichander’s epic composition evokes heroism in Vijay Deverakonda starrer (PC: Sithara Entertainments, X)

Vijay Deverakonda starrer movie Kingdom is slated to release in theaters on May 30, 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers of the movie have unveiled a teaser theme of the film, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The 1-minute and 30-second teaser original soundtrack (OST) presents a heroic and grandeur composition which is surely a goosebumps listen for many.

Check out the Kingdom teaser theme:


