Before Anna Lezhneva, Namrata Shirodkar once made sacred vow and offered her hair at Tirumala in 2016

Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, recently offered her hair at Tirumala, seeking blessings for her son Mark Shankar's recovery. While fans admired her devotion, it’s hard not to recall that Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, had made a similar gesture back in 2016. She shaved her head as part of a sacred vow.

Namrata donated her hair by tonsuring her head during a visit to the temple with her children, Gautam and Sitara. This selfless act was a spiritual offering to Lord Balaji, reflecting her deep faith and commitment to the divine.

At the time, Namrata took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself before offering her hair. In the photo, she can be seen giggling on the ground while posing for the camera. In the background, her sister, Shilpa Shirodkar, can also be seen smiling with Gautam and Sitara.

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, "Memories !! Travel diaries Tirupati (red heart emojis), the last of my hair!!"

Soon after she had made this post, her fans took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "I have always admired u as person who is unique in everything who sets her own trends ..even I hv also shaved my hair in 14th November last yr only to hv the blessings of balaji for my son & family."

Many people shave their heads while visiting the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple for various spiritual reasons. Some do it as part of a vow, offering their hair in gratitude after their prayers are answered. For others, it’s a symbolic act of devotion and humility. Devotees often bathe, shave their heads, and then seek blessings, believing it brings spiritual renewal.

Like Namrata, Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, also did a similar thing after her son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. He suffered burns on his body and even underwent medical procedures, including bronchoscopy, for treatment.

Now, the little one has arrived in India with his parents and has been recovering well.

