Vijay Deverakonda to replace Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 9? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss Telugu is a reality TV show watched by audiences worldwide, especially in South India. For several years, Nagarjuna has hosted the show with great enthusiasm. However, reports suggest that he might step down, and the makers are now considering another popular actor as the new host.

Yes, you read that right! According to a report by Siasat, the makers are in talks with Vijay Deverakonda to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu. While the actor is considering the offer, an official confirmation is awaited as Nagarjuna has not yet announced his exit from BB Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu debuted in 2017 and has completed eight seasons. Jr NTR hosted the first season, while Nani took over for the second. From Season 3 onward, Nagarjuna has been the host. Seasons 2 and 6 featured a mix of celebrities and commoners as contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 ended with Nikhil Maliyakkal winning the title after defeating Gautham. Along with the trophy, he also took home the cash prize. Gautham finished as the first runner-up, while Nabeel and Prerana secured the second and third spots. Avinash ended up as the fourth runner-up.

After his victory in the Nagarjuna-hosted show, Nikhil dedicated the trophy to his mother. He expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout the journey. He recalled the many emotions he experienced, including happiness, laughter, tears, and conflicts.

Nikhil also mentioned that the show had taught him valuable lessons that he would carry forward in life. Thanking the audience, he acknowledged their role in his success and shared that their support had helped him prove he was one of them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna has two major projects lined up—Coolie alongside Rajinikanth and Kubera, starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Kingdom, which is set to hit the big screens on May 30.