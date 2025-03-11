Govinda BREAKS silence on arriving late on sets; claims he was ‘chela of Dilip Kumar’; ‘Jab tak mere sur-taal…’

Govinda is widely regarded as one of India’s finest actors, yet he gained a reputation for frequently arriving late to film sets. Many believe this habit contributed to the decline of his career in the 2000s. Recently, Govinda opened up about the reasons behind his tardiness, explaining that he considered himself a 'chela' follower of the legendary Dilip Kumar. He stated "Jab tak mere sur-taal sahi na ho jaye, main set par pahuchta hi nahi tha."

In an interview with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel Bheeshm International, Govinda shared insights into his approach to work. He described himself as a disciple of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and clarified that he did not intentionally believe in being late.

He explained that, much like classical musicians who fine-tune their instruments before a performance, he would take time to align himself mentally and emotionally before arriving on set. He emphasized that he never compromised on this practice and had never been dishonest about it.

The Partner actor further revealed that at one point, he was working on around 40 films simultaneously, constantly moving from one set to another.

Reflecting on his struggles, the Bhagam Bhag actor mentioned that as someone without formal education, he found himself navigating the film industry unexpectedly. He credited Dilip Kumar for guiding him, stating that if he hadn't met the veteran actor, he might not have survived in the industry.

Govinda recalled that Dilip Kumar advised him to drop 25 films, to which he hesitated, worrying about the financial repercussions. However, Dilip Kumar reassured him, saying he would arrange the money if needed and urged him to follow his advice. Trusting his mentor, Govinda ultimately agreed to step away from those projects.

When Govinda sought advice from a financier, he was warned against listening to Dilip Kumar, as he had only recently escaped financial struggles.

However, Govinda saw the veteran actor as a genuine well-wisher, noting that no one else had shown concern for his health despite his exhausting schedule, sometimes working for 16 consecutive days.

He also justified his habit of arriving late on set, explaining that with numerous film commitments, he had to manage his time carefully to fulfill all his professional obligations.