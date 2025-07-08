Netizens notice Atlee following Dwayne Johnson, Hardik Pandya on IG; curious fans connect move to Allu Arjun starrer

Director Atlee has delivered several superhit films in the past and is gearing up to deliver another massive number with his next venture. The director is collaborating with Allu Arjun on a superhero movie, which is being made on a budget of Rs. 800 crores.

Amidst all the hype surrounding this project, the Jawan director’s recent social media activities have garnered considerable attention.

Did Atlee start following Dwayne Johnson and Hardik Pandya recently?

Recently, some fans of Atlee noticed that the filmmaker has only recently started following Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on Instagram.

Sharing screenshots of their new addition to Atlee’s social media, fans believe that a collaboration is likely to be made between the three.

Fans react to possibility of Atlee’s collab with Dwayne Johnson and Hardik Pandya

Well, the mere buzz about the collaboration between Atlee, Dwayne Johnson, and Hardik Pandya has left the internet in a bizarre frenzy.

While some people feel that the chances of such a mega collaboration are unlikely, others believe that the director might have, in fact, started working on the dialogues for the cricketer and actor as well.

Meanwhile, some netizens speculate that the two new stars might be joining the cast of Atlee’s next film, AA22, with Allu Arjun.

Massive budget for VFX works of AA22

Coming back to AA22, the project is becoming more substantial with every update and is quite easily one of the most expensive projects in Telugu cinema.

While the film is already grabbing headlines, a previous report claimed that the producers have given Atlee a free hand when it comes to extending the budget of the project.

As a result, the director is likely to spend Rs. 350-400 crores solely on the VFX part of the movie. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same from the makers’ side.

