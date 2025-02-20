Vishwak Sen issues apology note for recent movies, promising to never cross line of vulgarity after Laila

Vishwak Sen’s romantic entertainer Laila was released in theatres on February 14th amidst several controversies and boycott slogans. The controversy primarily began when actor Prudhvi made a controversial political statement during Laila’s pre-release event, sparking outrage and the trending hashtag #BoycottLaila on X (formerly Twitter).

Following this, Vishwak issued an apology but assured fans that Laila would be a sure-shot entertainer. Fast-forward to February 14th and Laila opened to unanimously negative reviews, with many criticizing the film for its vulgarity and crass content.

Taking to social media, Vishwak Sen issued a lengthy apology note addressing his fans and well-wishers. He wrote, “I acknowledge that my recent films haven’t met expectations. My last film received constructive criticism, which I wholeheartedly accept.”

The actor further shared that his intention has always been to bring something fresh to the audience and that he deeply respects their feedback. Addressing concerns about Laila’s vulgar content, Vishwak wrote, “Moving forward, I promise that whether my films are mass or class, they will never cross the line of vulgarity.”

The Falaknuma Das actor also stated that from now on, he wouldn’t just focus on making good films but would ensure that every scene counts. He then went on to thank all the distributors, producers, actors, and directors who have shaped his journey.

He concluded the note with, “I will be back soon with a strong and promising project. Until then, I truly appreciate the unwavering support through my highs and lows. It means the world to me. Yours, Vishwak Sen.”

For the past few months, Vishwak Sen has been a frequent target online for various reasons. If you observe his speeches at public events or his social media posts, it is evident that the actor speaks his mind openly and unfiltered.

However, following a series of disappointing films, including Dhamki, Falaknuma Das, and the recently released Laila, fans have begun to turn against him, criticizing his overconfident speeches.

Most recently, during the promotions for Laila, Vishwak shared a picture on social media displaying his middle finger, which did not sit well with netizens.