EXCLUSIVE: Aadujeevitham actor Prithviraj opens about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: We have personal equation

Prithviraj stands as one of India's most esteemed actors, having left his mark across all major film industries in the country. With recent releases like Salaar and the eagerly awaited Aadujeevitham hitting screens this week, he continues to delve into diverse and universal subjects. Additionally, fans can anticipate his upcoming Hindi venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, set for release next month.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj sheds light on his experience with Akshay Kumar and the making of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, expressing his delight in working on the project and emphasizing the unique professional and personal bond he shares with Akshay Kumar.

Prithviraj’s relationship with Akshay Kumar

In the Pinkvilla interview, Prithviraj opened up about his close association with Akshay Kumar, both personally and professionally. Despite being producer-actors from different film industries, Prithviraj and Akshay share a unique bond.

"Even Akshay sir and I go back a while now. We have a personal equation and a professional equation. I've produced a film with him, and I've actually done a cameo in a film he co-produced and acted in - Naam Shabana", Prithvi said when asked about relationship with Akshay Kumar.

Watch the full interview here:

Advertisement

When asked about his experience working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Prithviraj mentioned that he had a lot of fun, attributing it mainly to the character he portrayed, though he didn't delve into specifics. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled for release on April 10th.

Why should one go to the theatres and watch Aadujeevitham?-Listen what Prithviraj says

As Aadujeevitham prepares for release in just 2 days, Prithviraj offers a compelling reason for audiences to watch the film. According to him, it's not about the director Blessy, himself, AR Rahman, or any other individual involved. The true X factor is the real story of Najeeb, a man who lived through the experiences depicted in the film. Prithviraj emphasizes the film's originality, highlighting that every scene revolves around Najeeb and his profound struggles. Prithviraj urges everyone to watch Aadujeevitham to immerse themselves in the life of the central character and experience his journey firsthand.

Prithviraj stands out as one of the busiest actors in the country, juggling multiple projects across various industries. Having just wrapped up Aadujeevitham, a project he's been associated with for 16 years and set to release in just 2 days, he's now directing Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in Empuran, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer. Amidst this, he's also slated to shoot for Salaar 2 and is engaged in several other Malayalam projects.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran REVEALS he declined Chiranjeevi’s offer twice to work together due to Aadujeevitham's shoot