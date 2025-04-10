Watch: Ajith Kumar gives a sneak peek into his custom-built and designed racing car for motorsports event

Ajith Kumar has been balancing his acting career and passion for motorsports in equal measure. While his recent theatrical release was a clear winner, he has now given fans a sneak peek at his custom-designed car, which he uses during international racing events.

In a video shared by the Ajith Kumar Racing Team on X, the actor is seen casually standing next to his white Porsche racing car, featuring custom detailing in orange and black hues that match the color palette of his racing team.

The car door featured Ajith’s name boldly printed alongside the Indian flag. As he opened it, fans got a glimpse of the high-precision mechanisms, including the racing wheel and other tools inside—custom-fitted for his motorsport ventures.

Interestingly, as the camera panned out, Ajith was seen giving the car a gentle hug—a clear, heartfelt nod to his deep passion for racing.

For the unversed, the Good Bad Ugly star has won several awards and has consistently made his mark in international racing events. His most recent victory came when he secured third place in the Mugello 12H race in Italy.

In a celebratory video shared by his manager, the actor was seen joyfully spraying champagne over his team members before proudly waving the Indian national flag—a moment that perfectly captured his triumph and patriotism.

In other news, Ajith Kumar delivered a box office hit with his latest release Good Bad Ugly, which hit theaters on April 10.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has received an overwhelming response from fans and audiences alike. Early trends suggest a promising trajectory for the mass entertainer, with strong word-of-mouth driving its success.

