Good Bad Ugly: Is there a Thalapathy Vijay reference in Ajith Kumar's new film? Fans go berserk over THIS iconic dialogue in theaters

Disclaimer: Possible spoiler ahead.

Is there a Thalapathy Vijay reference in Good Bad Ugly? That’s the question fans are buzzing about after watching the Ajith Kumar starrer action comedy flick in theaters today, April 10. A particular scene featuring the actor delivering the line "I am waiting" instantly reminded many of Vijay’s iconic dialogue from Thuppakki.

The moment triggered loud cheers and excitement in theaters, with fans celebrating what they saw as a fun nod to the Jana Nayagan actor. Whether intentional or not, this scene in Good Bad Ugly added an extra layer of thrill for moviegoers. Meanwhile, some viewers also claimed that there was a Ghilli reference in the film as well.

Meanwhile, fans are going berserk in theaters after watching Good Bad Ugly. Social media has been buzzing since morning with positive reviews for the Ajith Kumar starrer.

Viewers felt that Good Bad Ugly delivered a solid experience, calling it the “most fun any director has had with Ajith in a long time”. Many described it as an absolute blast—silly, loud, sans logic yet undeniably entertaining.

They saw it as a wild ride filled with fanboy energy, pulled off in a way very few would dare to attempt. Several highlighted Adhik’s bold direction and praised the comic book-style presentation, noting that it set the tone perfectly from the start. Overall, they believed it was a fun-filled, unapologetic entertainer that hit the right notes for fans.

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, follows the life of AK who is a dreaded crime boss who reforms after parting ways with his family. Years later, he's released from prison on his son's birthday, only to learn the boy is framed for a heinous crime. AK reverts to his old ways to uncover the truth and take down those responsible. The film stars Ajith Kumar, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Sunil.

