Good Bad Ugly Ending Explained: How did Ajith Kumar's fun and stylish entertainer end?

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial has been enjoying quite a reception from AK fans since its release.

The film features the story of AK, alias Red Dragon, a notorious crime boss who is imprisoned after voluntarily surrendering himself. The man decided to pay the price for his actions after his wife rejected him for interfering in her and their son’s lives.

Atoning for his crimes, the man spends years inside the jail and is released only on his son’s 18th birthday. However, matters turn dark when his son is arrested by the police for drug possession and killing his girlfriend.

For his son, AK once again becomes the Red Dragon, going back to his old gangster self. In his efforts to rescue his son, AK figures out that his son has been trapped by a gang called Dark Wolves, led by Johnny (played by Arjun Das).

Investigating the same, it is revealed that the Dark Wolves gang is actually helmed not by one person but by twins - Johnny and his brother Jammy. Additionally, AK figures out that his son wasn’t framed due to his crime-filled past but because his wife recorded a confession by Jammy.

On the other hand, Johnny and Jammy trace back AK’s past, figuring out that he had been part of several notorious crimes, including a fight alongside the Korean gangster Dong Lee; had been in New York with John Wick; and had participated in the infamous Money Heist while in prison with The Professor.

In a final effort to save her son, AK’s wife Ramya (played by Trisha) thinks the easiest route is to eradicate the twins. However, in hopes of the same, she accidentally leads them to AK’s safe house.

Face-to-face with the twins now, AK overpowers them with brute strength and hands them over to the authorities, saving his son. However, on their way to the prison, the twins escape.

In a sudden twist, AK, who was aware of something of sorts happening, finds them in their escape attempt and puts an end to them.

Ajith Kumar starrer is also packed with several references from his old movies and even used his contemporary Thalapathy Vijay’s iconic line, “I Am Waiting,” for the film’s interval.

