Viral girl Priya Prakash Varrier pens long note for Ajith Kumar after Good Bad Ugly release: 'As cheesy and selfish as it sounds...'

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film features Priya Prakash Varrier in a key role. Now, the actress has penned a heartfelt note about working with the superstar.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Phewww…where do I even start?! I’ve held this in for too long. Anything I write isn’t enough to express the kind of admiration I have for you, Sir.”

Advertisement

“From the very first conversation to the last day of shoot, you made me feel like I belong. You made sure that nobody felt left out. You always went that extra mile to check on all of us whenever you were on set,” she added.

Priya further shared how she had one of the best times of her life spending time with the superstar on a cruise, laughing and cracking jokes together. The actress expressed how heartwarming it was to see Ajith Kumar speak passionately about his family and racing.

She added, “You observe and acknowledge each and every one around you. Your patience and dedication on set is something that inspires young aspirants like me, and I’ll carry that with me for years to come.”

“I’m still awestruck by your gentleness and warmth, which is why I’ve scribbled on so much. You’re a real gem. As cheesy and selfish as it sounds, hoping to work with you again and again,” the actress added.

Advertisement

Priya Varrier concluded her post by saying that the song Thottu Thottu will remain her favorite for years to come and that she’ll always cherish the memories they created together.

See the post here:

Good Bad Ugly is an action-comedy film starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the story follows a former crime boss who is forced to return to his dark past in order to save his son, who has been wrongly accused in a drug case and murder charges.

Alongside Ajith, the film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: 7 horror movies on Netflix to binge-watch this weekend: Kaatteri, Virupaksha, Chandramukhi 2 and more