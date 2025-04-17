Karthi wears a traditional mundu and rudraksh mala as he seeks blessings at Sabarimala Temple

Karthi is back in the news amid heightened excitement surrounding his upcoming film Sardar 2. The actor returns to his fearless avatar for the Tamil spy thriller, which is expected to release in theaters sometime this year.

Recently, amid all the spotlight coming his way, Karthi was spotted paying a visit to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, where he performed a special ritual and undertook a spiritual journey.

Advertisement

Check out the photo here:

In the picture, which has gone viral on the internet, the actor can be seen sporting a traditional black mundu along with a rudraksha mala around his neck.

He is also seen carrying a holy offering on his head, surrounded by priests who assist him with chants and rituals.

Coming back to Karthi’s next big release, Sardar 2, reports suggest that the sequel may hit the big screens during the same festive window as the prequel. For the unversed, the first installment was released during Diwali on October 21, 2022.

However, despite the strong buzz, these reports remain unconfirmed, and the makers have yet to make any official announcement.

Besides this, Karthi has also made headlines for allegedly being the lead in the fourth installment of Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT universe.

This rumor surfaced amid the anticipation surrounding the release of HIT 3, headlined by Nani. It is speculated that Karthi may make a special appearance in this installment, which could lead to him taking the baton for the next chapter in the series.

Advertisement

However, this too remains unconfirmed by the makers. Still, the speculation alone has already caused quite a stir among audiences and fans.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay lands in trouble after organizing Iftar party in Chennai, ‘fatwa’ issued in actor’s name