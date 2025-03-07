Kannappa’s Vishnu Manchu CONFIRMS Prabhas did not charge any money for his role; ‘Took only a few seconds to…’

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. Ahead of the release, the actor interacted with netizens on social media, where he revealed that Prabhas did not charge a single penny for his role.

During an #AskTwitter session, a fan asked Vishnu whether the rumors were true that Prabhas acted for free. In response, Vishnu confirmed the news.

Moving forward, another netizen asked how much time Prabhas took to accept the role in Kannappa and what his first reaction was after seeing the rushes. Vishnu replied, “It took him a few seconds to accept; he loved it immensely.”

The movie Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is a historical epic drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. Bankrolled by veteran actor Mohan Babu, the film is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

Advertisement

Alongside Vishnu in the lead role, the ensemble cast features actors such as Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, and Mukesh Rishi, among many others.

Additionally, the film includes cameo appearances by actors such as Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay Kumar (marking his Telugu debut). The screenplay is penned by Vishnu Manchu himself, while Stephen Devassy has composed the musical tracks and background score.

On the other hand, Prabhas is currently filming for a movie tentatively titled Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. This period film is rumored to feature the actor as a British Indian Army officer.

Advertisement

Moreover, Prabhas is set to appear in the lead role in The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy venture directed by Maruthi, co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal as the female leads.

Furthermore, the actor has an exciting lineup of films, including Spirit, Salaar 2, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, and a project directed by Prasanth Varma.