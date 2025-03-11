Nani’s hilarious run-in with Chiranjeevi at Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding has fans in splits

Megastar Chiranjeevi is well known in the film industry for his great sense of humor and comic timing. Not just on the big screen, he also entertains people with his witty comments off-screen. During the promotions of the film Court, Nani recalled a hilarious incident from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding that left everyone in splits.

Nani said that as he walked into the venue, Chiranjeevi greeted him with "Producer garu." Confused, Nani looked around, assuming the remark was for someone else. Realizing there was no one else, he understood Chiranjeevi was addressing him. The megastar then smiled and confirmed it before giving him a warm hug.

Advertisement

"As I walked into the venue, Chiranjeevi garu approached me and suddenly said, ‘Producer garu!!’ For a moment, I looked around, thinking he was referring to someone like Ashwini Dutt Garu. But when I realized no one else was there, he smiled and said, ‘Yes, you only, sir,’ before warmly hugging me," Nani said, as quoted by 123Telugu.

For the unversed, the actor is producing Chiranjeevi and Srikanth Odela's upcoming film.

On the work front, Nani has several promising films in his pipeline, including HIT: The Third Case and The Paradise. In HIT 3, the actor will play the role of a ruthless cop named Arjun Sarkaar. Recently, he unveiled the teaser of the film and it received praise from all corners due to his stellar performance and unseen avatar. The movie will release on May 1.

Advertisement

Next, he is gearing up for the release of The Paradise on March 26, 2026. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise by Nani and Srikanth Odela draws comparisons to Mad Max. The story follows a marginalized tribe fighting for their rights. An unexpected leader emerges to challenge oppression. The film critiques bureaucracy and exploitation while breaking away from conventional Indian storytelling.

In an interview with Variety, Srikanth said, "As a filmmaker, I am committed to presenting the film in its rawest form. ‘The Paradise’ will stand as one of the most authentic, original and unapologetically honest Indian films, carrying immense potential and relevance to resonate with a global audience."

Talking about Chiranjeevi, he will be seen in Vishwambhara, co-starring Trisha Krishnan and several others.