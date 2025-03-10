The Raja Saab: Prabhas's film to face further delay for THIS reason; release date postponed indefinitely? Know here

Prabhas has been one of the busiest actors at the moment, with multiple movies lined up ahead. While the actor is currently shooting Hanu Raghavapudi-directed Fauji, recent reports have suggested that his other project, The Raja Saab, is likely to get postponed.

According to a Times Now report, Prabhas’ first venture into the genre of horror romantic comedy with Maruthi-directed The Raja Saab will likely face a postponement. The movie was earlier announced to be hitting theaters on April 10, 2025.

However, apparently, there is a lot of work left to do, including a few songs and other key sequences.

The Rebel star’s recent accident on the sets of his other movie has pushed all his movie schedules. Also, reportedly, the shooting of The Raja Saab, especially with its climax still due, has been halted as of now.

The report further suggested that the makers of The Raja Saab are working to fix a new release date, somewhere around Diwali 2025, so that the actor’s film release with Hanu Raghavapudi does not clash with it.

Nonetheless, these are merely reports at the moment and there has been no official confirmation on the matter yet.

In other news, Prabhas also has two more projects in the pipeline, one of them being his alleged cop drama titled Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

An earlier report had suggested that the Animal director has requested bulk dates from the Salaar star so that the movie’s shooting is completed in one go without any halt or pause.

Moreover, Sandeep has allegedly also requested Prabhas not sign up on any other project while shooting for Spirit, since the movie will require him to pull off a completely different look and changing it in the meantime would not be feasible.