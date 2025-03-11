When Prabhas said he was ‘uncomfortable’ with the prefix ‘Young Rebel Star’ but didn’t want to disappoint fans: Throwback

Prabhas has remained one of the most dominant talents in the South film industry. With a massive fan following across the country, he once revealed that while he continues to entertain the title ‘Young Rebel Star’ used by his fans, he actually feels uncomfortable with it.

Back in 2023, the Baahubali actor, in an interview with 123 Telugu, shared that he does not want people to use the title ‘Young Rebel Star’ before his name, as he is not comfortable with it.

However, despite his hesitance, people continue to use the title, and Prabhas entertains it since he doesn’t wish to disappoint his fans.

Prabhas shared, “You see, I am never really comfortable with titles. If left to me, I will simply use Prabhas. I tried to convince my friends to drop ‘Young Rebel Star’ for Mirchi but they convinced me otherwise. My fans love that title and they did not want to disappoint them. I agreed to it. My fans are most important to me and whatever they like is what I will like.”

Moving on in the same interview, the Salaar star also shared insights into his choice of films. He expressed that he would never want to do parallel cinema, a.k.a. art films, and would rather continue with wholesome entertainers.

Prabhas further revealed that while he has done his fair share of action thrillers and entertainers throughout his career, he does not want to continue doing successive films of the same genre without variation.

He explained, “I did get bored after a string of action films and that is why I opted to do films like Darling and Mr. Perfect.”

Fast forward to now, Prabhas has an enviable lineup of films, including the action thriller Fauji with Hanu Raghavapudi and the cop drama Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

He is also set to explore the horror-comedy genre for the first time with Maruthi’s The Raja Saab. Additionally, Prabhas will venture into the mythological genre with Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film.