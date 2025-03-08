Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy’s wedding photographer recalls capturing special moments from their big day; ‘I didn’t know his…’

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are one of the power couples in South cinema. The duo, blessed with two children, recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in an intimate ceremony. Now, their wedding photographer has revealed some unheard anecdotes from the Pushpa star’s big day.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, Joseph Radhik, who photographed Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s wedding in 2011, recalled the moment he was first informed about shooting the actor’s marriage celebrations.

He mentioned being told that Bunny was getting married, but he was completely clueless about who that was. For the unversed, Bunny is Allu Arjun’s nickname.

Joseph recalled, “My first celebrity wedding was Allu Arjun and Sneha’s. I was speaking at a small creative conference—it was a seven-minute TED-talk kind of event. The front row was occupied by a bunch of Telugu industry folks, and one of them came up to me and said, ‘In two months, Bunny is getting married, and you have to shoot the wedding.’ I was like, ‘Who is Bunny? That’s a funny name.’ I didn’t know his nickname—I only knew him as Allu Arjun, the star.”

The photographer went on to praise the Pushpa 2 star and his wife, calling them some of the nicest people he has ever met. He added that he had the opportunity to capture their heartfelt moments—ones that are rarely seen in front of the camera.

On March 6, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated 14 years of togetherness. In pictures from their intimate anniversary celebration that surfaced online, the duo was seen cutting a beautiful cake, surrounded by their children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan.

Check out the photos here:

Coming back to Allu Arjun, the actor has been in the spotlight ever since Sukumar directed Pushpa 2 created history at the box office with its staggering collections. The film set a new benchmark and shattered records.

Moving forward, Allu Arjun has several exciting projects lined up, including one directed by Trivikram Srinivas and another helmed by Atlee.