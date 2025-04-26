Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari OTT: Where to watch Chiranjeevi’s classic movie online ahead of its 3D re-release

The Chiranjeevi-starrer Telugu-language fantasy film originally hit theaters on May 9, 1990. This classic, considered a milestone in Telugu cinema, is set for a grand re-release on the same date, 35 years later.

As the movie returns to the big screen in both 2D and 3D versions, here are the details on where to watch it on OTT.

Where to watch Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (JVAS) is now available for streaming on the OTT platform SunNXT. Announcing its re-release, the makers shared, “From the era of classics… to the hearts of a new generation. #JagadekaVeeruduAthilokaSundari re-releasing on May 9th in 2D & 3D.”

Plot of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari features the story of Raju, a young and courageous man who cares for orphans. In an attempt to save a child’s life, he travels to the Himalayas to retrieve powerful herbs.

Meanwhile, Indraja, the daughter of the Hindu god Indra, accidentally drops her ring, which serves as a passport to heaven. Coincidentally, Raju finds the ring, prompting Indraja to seek him out.

In search of the ring, Indraja arrives in Raju's hometown. Her unfamiliar language and lack of social awareness lead others to believe she's insane. However, Raju and the kids take pity on her and offer her shelter.

As she tries to retrieve the ring, Indraja forms bonds with Raju and the children. The rest of the movie revolves around whether she succeeds in returning to heaven.

Cast and crew of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari stars Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Amrish Puri, Kannada Prabhakar, Allu Ramalingaiah, Rami Reddy, and more.

Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, the screenplay was written by Jandhyala, based on a story by Yandamoori Veerendranath. The music for the film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

