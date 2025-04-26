Ram Charan’s pup Rhyme becomes the second pet in the world to receive THIS honor after Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi

Ram Charan, along with his furry buddy Rhyme, is set to be immortalized with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. According to The Siasat Daily, the actor’s statue will be unveiled on May 9, 2025, at 6:15 PM local time.

The statue will be unveiled exclusively at the London venue before being transported to its permanent home at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Interestingly, Charan’s pet dog Rhyme will become the first Indian celebrity pet to be immortalized in wax, and only the second overall, after Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi.

Advertisement

Back in 2024, the authorities at Madame Tussauds officially confirmed that the RRR actor would be receiving a wax figure. A promotional video featuring the actor and his buddy captured them selecting the details for their statue, making it a truly special occasion.

Ram Charan recently made headlines after actor Nani revealed the existence of a secret WhatsApp group including several top Telugu actors. In his conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the HIT 3 actor confirmed that they once had an active group chat.

However, over time, the group became inactive, and Nani admitted he wasn’t sure if it still exists. Moreover, he revealed that he did not know the exact reason for the group's decline in activity.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in the movie Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama tells the story of an honest IAS officer who goes head-to-head with a corrupt politician. Charan plays dual roles — both father and son — alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Ram Charan is set to star in the lead role of Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The upcoming sports drama, set against a village backdrop, is slated for release on March 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: NC24 Big Update: Naga Chaitanya to pull off an excavation like never before across wild and rugged terrains for Karthik Dandu directorial