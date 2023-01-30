Kabzaa EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Upendra and Kichcha Sudeepa film to release on THIS date, confirms Anand Pandit



Post KGF 2 and Kantara, director R. Chandru’s upcoming Kannada period action drama, Kabzaa, headlined by Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran is one of the most awaited films. It reportedly narrates the story of a freedom fighter's son, who grows up to rule the mafia world. Its teaser had been released in September 2022, and had generated a lot of buzz around the film. Pinkvilla has now exclusively learnt that the makers are soon gearing up to unveil Kabzaa’s trailer. They have planned to release it on March 3.

Confirming the news, producer Anand Pandit says, “The trailer will release on 3rd March, and the teaser in theatres has already got an uproarious welcome from the audience. I am particularly excited about the release of the trailer because it will give the audience a glimpse of the majestic scale of the film, of the intensity of the lead stars Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep and a little bit of the explosive action that awaits them.”