Kannur Squad OTT Release: When and where to watch Mammootty’s Malayalam crime thriller online

Mammootty’s popular crime thriller Kannur Squad had opened to much response and appreciation from fans post its theatrical release. The Roby Varghese Raj directorial became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time and was based on the real-life story of a team of police officers. The actioner can now be watched on OTT.

When and where to watch Kannur Squad

Kannur Squad can now be streamed online on OTT. The crime thriller is available on the OTT platform JioHotstar Malayalam.

Sharing the formal announcement on X, the streaming giant wrote: “No matter how far they go, they will be caught, sir! Watch #KannurSquad on #JioHotstar.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Kannur Squad

Kannur Squad is an edge-of-the-seat saga of a police officer and his team as they face challenging circumstances to capture and defeat a notorious crime gang.

The team of the CPO officials is headed by ASI George Martin (played by Mammootty), who leave no stone unturned and travel to various terrains to nab a political goon who has gone under hiding.

The rest of the film includes the team’s incessant efforts to make their way to the actual culprit against a web of false witnesses and handle tough situations including potential threats to civilians during crossfire.

The movie also navigates how the team strives to stay together no matter what, amid professional uncertainty and thrilling drama.

Cast and crew of Kannur Squad

Spearheaded by Mammootty, the film also stars Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, Shabareesh Varma, Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Dhruvan, Deepak Parambol and others.

A debutant filmmaker Roby Varghese Raj has directed the movie and its storyline has been written by Muhammed Shafi. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the musical score for the film has been composed by Sushin Shyam.