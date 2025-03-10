Kiran Rao calls Mammootty’s Bramayugam ‘artistically made,’ reveals she watches many Malayalam films

Bollywood filmmaker Kiran Rao was recently roped in for an interview where she revealed of watching a lot of Malayalam movies, praising Mammootty starrer Bramayugam.

In her chat with ANI, the Laapataa Ladies’ director said, “I watch a lot of Malayalam films, and what I'm always struck by is how they really seem very bold in their story choices.”

“Even their horror films, like I saw a film called Bramayugam, which is a Mammootty film, incredibly artistically made using folk tales and the folklore of Kerala, and it's a very different idea. There is a sort of sense of conviction about telling stories that are different. And I think that's what stands them in great stead,” she further added.

Advertisement

The movie Bramayugam, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is a period folk horror flick written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The film is set in the 17th-century Malabar region, where Thevan, a traveling folk singer, escapes from the hands of Portuguese invaders by being sold into slavery.

Owing to circumstances, the man finds his abode in a mysterious mansion that is owned by Kodumon Potti. However, the man soon starts to realize that Potti is more than what meets his eyes, with a sinister mystery lurking around them.

Aside from Mammootty, the film also had Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari, and more in key roles. The film also contains elements of sacred mystery, myth, and folklore of Kerala.

Advertisement

Complimenting South Cinema, Kiran Rao approved of how filmmakers are taking chances in their storytelling. Kiran further said that tending to be smaller industries as compared to others, the South cinema makers cater to their own culture, language, and community.

The filmmaker also highlighted how the audiences flock in to watch such films, making a connection between them and the makers. On the other hand, Kiran added how Bollywood cinema caters to a wider audience and makers are more keen on it succeeding everywhere, which leads to a tendency to create remakes.