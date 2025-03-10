Kiran Rao reveals her parents were ‘shocked’ by her decision to marry Aamir Khan: ‘In their eyes, I had…’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao got married in 2005. But, after 16 years of togetherness, they announced their separation in 2021, surprising many. Recently, Kiran shared how her parents reacted when she expressed her desire to marry Aamir, revealing that they were ‘shocked’ by her decisions they believed she had big aspirations and feared she might be overshadowed by actor's persona.

In an interview with ANI, Kiran Rao opened up on her wedding with Aamir and shared that it was a shock for her family. She said, "It was a shocker for them. They were taken aback. In their eyes, I had a lot of promise. I was someone who wanted to do a lot of things." She added that they were concerned that being with someone as influential as Aamir might overshadow her own aspirations.

The Laapataa Ladies director further shared that Aamir Khan has never imposed any expectations on her. She added that he has 'always been happy' for her and supported her to be herself.

She also praised the actor's family for being 'incredibly warm' and shared how relationships within the family evolve naturally. She added that once you know the family, the bond remains strong as they accept individuals for who they are rather than just their roles.

Kiran further talked about being overshadowed by marrying someone famous and shared that it took time to rediscover her own voice, both publicly and personally. However, she admitted Aamir gave her the space to grow due to which she found 'courage' to embrace her individuality while still cherishing their bond and family.

Despite parting ways, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan continue to share a strong bond, both personally and professionally. She emphasized their ability to collaborate creatively, which highlights the maturity on both their parts that allows them to navigate challenges. She added, "Aamir and I will always be there for each other."

On the professional front, Kiran and Aamir has worked together on Laapataa Ladies. Kiran directed the project while Aamir backed it as a producer.

