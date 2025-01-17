Anand Sreebala OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Arjun Ashokan’s thriller movie online
Anand Sreebala, starring Arjun Ashokan, is all set to make its digital debut soon. Read on to know more.
Anand Sreebala, starring Arjun Ashokan, hit the big screens on November 15 last year. Directed by Vishnu Vinay, the movie received a mix of positive and moderate responses at the box office. After months of anticipation, the mystery thriller is now all set to make its digital debut.
When and where to watch Anand Sreebala
Anand Sreebala is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will also be available on Manorama Max from January 18 onwards. The OTT platform took to their social media handle to make the announcement. They wrote, "The thriller movie Anand Sreebala, written by Abhilash Pillai and directed by Vishnu Vinay and starring Arjun Ashokan, Aparna Das, and Sangeetha, will be released on Manorama Max from January 18."
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Anand Sreebala
Anand Sreebala, starring Arjun Ashokan, tells the story of a young man with a troubled past who aspires to join the Kerala police. Although he clears the physical tests, he fails the medical ones due to psychiatric issues.
The movie takes a turn when it's revealed that Anand’s mother, Sreebala, was killed by goons. This traumatic event leads Anand to experience hallucinations of his mother, whose presence boosts his confidence.
Anand’s girlfriend, also named Sreebala, is a journalist investigating the Merin death case. Initially ruled as a suicide, the case is reopened thanks to her efforts. Anand joins her in uncovering the truth. Meanwhile, the police, led by Sankar (played by Saiju Kurup), also investigate the case.
The film revolves around whether Anand helps solve the case and how the closed suicide case turns out to be a murder.
Cast and crew of Anand Sreebala
Anand Sreebala features a talented cast led by Arjun Ashokan. The film also stars Sangita Madhavan Nair. Aparna Das plays another pivotal role as Sreebala, while Malavika Manoj portrays Merin Joy. Meanwhile, Siddique portrays Issac, and Kottayam Nazeer plays Pradeep. The film is directed by Vishnu Vinay, with the screenplay written by Abhilash Pillai.
