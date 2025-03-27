L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya responds to naysayers who once ridiculed him ahead of Mohanlal starrer’s release

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is all set for its release on March 27, 2025. As the film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is slated to hit the big screens in a matter of hours, the director’s wife and film producer, Supriya Menon Prithviraj, has penned a heartfelt note for him.

In a recent post on social media, the producer said, “In less than 12 hours Empuraan will be handed over to the audiences worldwide. It’s been a journey like no other and I am glad I got a ring side view! P @therealprithvi I’ve seen how much work you’ve put in, the countless hours writing, rewriting, discussions, prep, recces and then shoot across continents which was plagued by weather problems!”

The former journalist complimented how a mammoth project like Empuraan was made possible due to the vision her husband had from the start and the leadership quality he has.

Recalling the time she met him in 2006, the filmmaker highlighted how Prithviraj always dreamed of taking Malayalam cinema to greater heights. Emphasizing that he is now on the verge of achieving it, she made it clear that, regardless of the outcome, she will always support him.

Concluding her words, the filmmaker added, “You are not Illuminati my friend but are my ahangaari, thaantoni, thandedi husband! (prideful, stubborn, adamant husband). I know how much people have ridiculed you and the audacity of your dreams. To all of those naysayers I have only one thing to say Aalarinjyu Kalikyada! (Know who you’re playing against).”

Coming to L2: Empuraan, the Mohanlal-starrer is the sequel to Lucifer, which was released in 2019. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy and features actors like Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and many more.