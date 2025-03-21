L2 Empuraan Box Office: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran movie shows historic advances for a Mollywood film

L2: Empuraan, the upcoming Malayalam action thriller has proven to be one of the most hyped movies ever coming from the industry. The official trailer of this Lucifer sequel released on 20 March which elevated the excitement for the film by many folds, clearly evident in the film’s current advance booking stage.

Advance booking for this Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial began very recently for Indian theatres post its trailer release. The film didn’t waste any time in grasping the position of one of the biggest releases of 2025 and climbed the charts of advance booking with unimaginable numbers. As of 2 PM, the film has sold 310K tickets on BookMyShow across all Indian theatres with 5 and a half days to go for its official release.

This Mohanlal starrer has already cemented its position as the Mollywood film with the most number of tickets sold in its advance booking. With a considerable time left for its release, L2: Empuraan is expected to set new records on its name with a fairly huge margin. The position was previously secured by another Prithviraj Sukumaran film, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. This 2024 drama had sold 309K tickets in theatres.

With many records expected to be broken by the film soon, the film is also eyeing the biggest opening day ever for a Mollywood film. The current record for the highest Malayalam opener in Kerala is secured by Mohanlal’s Odiyan which is expected to be overtaken very soon as L2: Empuraan has already grossed over Rs 4 crores in Kerala in its first 4 hours of advance booking for the opening day.

More about L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the much awaited sequel to the political action thriller Lucifer. The film stars an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran and Abhimanyu Singh leading the film. It is written by Murali Gopy, produced by Lyca Productions and is set to globally release on 27 March.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.