Latest OTT Releases This Week: 22 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more
As the weekend is around the corner, here’s a curated list of various movies and shows releasing this week in multiple languages for you to enjoy. Check it out.
After a long grind during the week, the weekend is here, and so are we with a list of exciting digital releases. From Sky Force and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter to Hyper Knife and Gannibal Season 2 — this long list is sure to leave you spoiled for choice. Check them out!
1. Sky Force
Release Date: March 21, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s patriotic drama set in the period of 1965 to 1988. Inspired by true events, Sky Force showcases ‘India's first and deadliest airstrike.’
2. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter
Release Date: March 20, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is a crime-thriller series that follows the story of an IPS officer tasked with bringing change to a region terrorized by gangsters and politicians.
3. Loot Kaand
Release Date: March 20, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
The heist thriller revolves around two siblings who rob a bank to repay their loans. However, things take an unexpected turn when a real heist takes place. Starring Tanya Maniktala and Gyanendra Tripathi, the film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.
4. Kanneda
Release Date: March 21, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
The action-packed crime drama, Kanneda set in the 90s explores the journey of a Punjabi immigrant in Canada. Led by Parmish Verma, it highlights his hardships after he gets entangled in the criminal underworld of Toronto.
5. Woman of the Dead Season 2
Release Date: March 19, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
The mystery thriller follows the journey of a widowed funeral homeowner and mother of two. In the first season, she uncovers her husband's killer, and the second season delves into the intense repercussions of her discovery.
6. The Residence
Release Date: March 20, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
The Residence is a whodunit murder mystery set around the White House. An eccentric detective investigates the matter that reveals internal conflicts between personnel.
7. Go!
Release Date: March 21, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
The gripping series explores the journey of a young sprinter who receives a remarkable scholarship at a prestigious university. Despite the life-changing opportunity, he struggles to overcome his past trauma.
8. Gannibal Season 2
Release Date: March 19, 2025
OTT Platform: Hulu
The chilling drama intensifies in the second season as the officer returns to uncover the truth behind people mysteriously disappearing nearby. This leads to a confrontation with the reclusive Goto family, who will do whatever it takes to protect their secret.
9. Good American Family
Release Date: March 19, 2025
OTT Platform: Hulu
Inspired by true events, it narrates the story of a couple who adopt a young girl, presumed to be a child with Dwarfism. However, as time passes by, they start questioning her identity and background.
10. O'Dessa
Release Date: March 20, 2025
OTT Platform: Hulu
Sadie Sink’s O'Dessa follows the journey of a farm girl on a quest to recover a cherished family heirloom in a world that's been withered by disaster. While she travels to a strange city, she ends up meeting her one true love.
11. Happy Face
Release Date: March 20, 2025
OTT Platform: Paramount+
The crime drama is about a woman who discovers her father’s truth about being the infamous Happy Face Killer. Troubled by her father’s gory crimes, the series is narrated from a daughter’s perspective.
12. Baby And Baby
Release Date: March 21, 2025
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
The Tamil comedy Baby and Baby follows two traditionally rooted families preparing to welcome a newborn. However, an unforeseen mix-up turns the lives of the babies' parents upside down.
13. Fire
Release Date: March 21, 2025
OTT Platform: Tentkotta
Fire is a crime thriller that unfolds around the mysterious disappearance of a physiotherapist. As the police goes deeper into the case, they unravel hidden secrets hinting at something far more sinister.
14. Officer on Duty
Release Date: March 20, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
The cop-drama is about an officer who is tasked to investigate a fake gold jewelry case. The investigation takes a dark turn when he unravels gruesome mysteries and apprehends the culprits.
15. Brahma Anandam
Release Date: March 19, 2025
OTT Platform: Aha
The comedy family drama is about a young theater actor who turns up to his grandfather for financial assistance. However, in return, he is tasked with an unusual responsibility—helping him find love and remarry.
16. Dragon
Release Date: March 21, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Dhanush's directorial is about an innocent guy, Raghavan, aka Dragon, who turns rebellious after facing heartbreak. He decides to be successful by any means. While he is on the verge of achieving everything he dreamt of, his past comes back to haunt him.
17. Pani
Release Date: March 21, 2025
OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Pani is a thriller that follows the story of a happily married couple whose life turns upside down after a fateful encounter with two youngsters with criminal inclinations.
18. NEEK
Release Date: March 21, 202
OTT Platform: Prime Video
The coming-of-age romantic comedy revolves around a man in his 20s whose family pushes him into an arranged marriage while he struggles to move on from his past relationship. The beautiful story moves forward as his fiancée helps him heal from the sad phase.
19. Jithender Reddy
Release Date: March 20, 2025
OTT Platform: ETV Win
Set in the 1980s, the storyline follows the inspiring journey of an ordinary man who transforms into a powerful student leader, fighting for the rights of his peers.
20. Villains Everywhere
Release Date: March 19, 2025
OTT Platform: Viki
Led by Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin, the drama narrates the story of two middle-aged sisters as they navigate a world filled with "villains"—including their husbands and children.
21. Hyper Knife
Release Date: March 19, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
The medical crime thriller unfolds around the world's top neurosurgeon who is given the responsibility to teach a bright medical student. Things take an unexpected turn when their relationship turns into a tense battle of personal grudges and vengeance.
22. Revelations
Release Date: March 21, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Revelations is a gripping thriller that explores the story of a small-town pastor who becomes convinced that a mysterious new churchgoer is responsible for his son's disappearance, leading to the unfolding of surprising events.
