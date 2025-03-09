SSMB29: Mahesh Babu’s major scene from SS Rajamouli’s film LEAKS online, fans express concern

SSMB29 is one of the most highly anticipated films featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. While SS Rajamouli is making every effort to keep the project under wraps, videos and photos from the sets continue to surface online. Recently, a scene featuring the Guntur Kaaram actor was leaked and it sparked a wave of reactions from netizens.

In the leaked video, Mahesh Babu is seen on the shooting spot, filming a crucial sequence from SSMB29. As he walks, a supporting actor pushes him toward another actor (presumably Prithviraj Sukumaran) seated in a wheelchair. In the final moments, Mahesh Babu is forcefully pushed to the ground, with guns pointed at him as he kneels.

Advertisement

It is evident that the video was filmed from inside a car and later shared online. As soon as it surfaced, netizens criticized those responsible for the leak and urged its immediate removal. Others raised concerns about piracy and opened up about the importance of respecting the hard work put in by the entire team.

Take a look at the reactions below:

Earlier, a leaked glimpse of the grand set built on the Talamali hilltop in Odisha's Koraput region was circulating on social media. This location was set to host the film's upcoming shooting schedule. The video revealed the landscape of an eastern Indian state, surrounded by scenic hills.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

Another leaked glimpse from the sets of SSMB29 revealed a set built in Hyderabad. The structures closely resembled the ghats of Varanasi. Fans quickly speculated that the set belonged to the Mahesh Babu starrer.

Take a look at the post below:

SSMB29 is planned as a two-part release. Reports suggest the first part may hit screens in 2027, while the second could follow in 2029.

With an estimated budget of Rs 1000 crores, the film is set to be a large-scale project. Mahesh Babu is rumored to play a character inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology. Touted as a globe-trotting adventure, the SS Rajamouli directorial will feature international artists to promise a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.