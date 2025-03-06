RC16: Ram Charan DROPS special picture-perfect moment of Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 28th birthday on March 6, 2025. As the actress celebrates her special day, the makers of RC16 have unveiled a picture-perfect moment of her from the film’s sets.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ram Charan wished his co-star with the adorable picture and penned, “Happy Birthday, #JanhviKapoor ! Excited for all that’s coming your way. Wishing you happiness and success always!”

The movie RC16 is the upcoming film starring Ram Charan in the lead role and is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film, which is touted to be a sports drama venture, is said to take place in the backdrop of a village.

As Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead in the movie, the film has actors like Shiva Rajkumar and Mirzapur fame Divyenndu joining the ensemble cast. The movie also features the Game Changer actor in a different look as well. Moreover, the flick is musically crafted by AR Rahman.

The upcoming Ram Charan starrer marks Janhvi Kapoor’s second cinematic venture in Telugu cinema. The actress had previously appeared in the lead role for the Jr NTR starrer movie Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva.

The 2024 blockbuster venture was an action drama that is part of a planned duology. The movie tells the tale of Devara, a chieftain of a coastal village, who feuds with his counterpart Bhaira over arms smuggling.

Aside from Jr NTR and Janhvi, the movie also had actors Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and more in key roles.

Talking about the actress’ work front, Janhvi Kapoor is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Param Sundari alongside Siddharth Malhotra. The actress also has the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the works.

On the other hand, Ram Charan was last seen in director Shankar’s Game Changer. The political drama flick was released on January 10, 2025. Aside from RC16, the actor will also be joining hands with director Sukumar for an action flick, tentatively titled RC17.