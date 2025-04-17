Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara look like twin sisters in new photo from Rome holiday; fans say '2 heroines in one frame'

Mahesh Babu's family has been enjoying their vacation in Rome. While the SSMB29 actor has returned, Namrata Shirodkar and their kids, Sitara and Gautam, are still soaking in the spirit of the European getaway. All of them have been actively sharing glimpses from their trip on social media, but one particular photo of the mother-daughter duo has caught everyone's attention.

In the picture shared by Sitara, she is seen twinning with Namrata Shirodkar during an outing. Both sported white T-shirts paired with matching high-waisted flared jeans. While Sitara looked stunning, fans couldn’t help but notice how youthful Namrata appeared. Their striking resemblance left many wondering if they were sisters.

Several fans took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "2 heroines in one frame," while another commented, "Beauty Queen."

Earlier, Gautam hadn't joined his family during their vacation. However, Namrata took to her Instagram handle to share that her kids had reunited. She posted candid photos and a few selfies with her children, writing, "Back together. #NYC."

Dropping more pictures from the trip, Namrata wrote, "Woke up to see the mist roll off the Italian countryside, revealing its historic silhouette. The sun warms the ancient stones of our borgo, the vines ripen, and a classic Tuscan day begins. Enjoying the beautiful things in life."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also spent quality time with his family during a brief vacation. He took a break from the shoot of SSMB29, as director SS Rajamouli was in Japan promoting RRR: Behind and Beyond. Now the filming for SSMB29 is expected to resume. The actor will reportedly be joining SS Rajamouli, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka Chopra on set.

Though the team has not revealed much about the project, Pinkvilla exclusively reported a key update. The makers have decided not to release the film in two parts, as speculated earlier. Instead, SSMB29 will be a single-part release. It is scheduled to hit theatres in the summer of 2027.

