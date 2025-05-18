Nandamuri Balakrishna replacing Nagarjuna Akkineni as new host of Bigg Boss Season 9?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has already been creating buzz online even before the official launch announcement. After a relatively slow Season 8, fans of the reality TV show are eagerly awaiting the new season. While Nagarjuna has been the long-time host of the show, reports suggested that the makers were considering Nandamuri Balakrishna as the new host.

Advertisement

However, according to OTTPlay, the makers have renewed their contract with the Kuberaa actor. Nagarjuna has reportedly been paid a hefty amount to return as the host once again. He has been anchoring the show for the past six years.

Earlier, there were also reports that Vijay Deverakonda was in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 to take on hosting duties. But those reports were never officially confirmed.

Bigg Boss Telugu first aired in 2017 and has completed eight seasons so far. Jr NTR hosted the inaugural season. Nani stepped in as the host for Season 2. From the third season onwards, Nagarjuna has been hosting the show. Seasons 2 and 6 included a mix of celebrities and common people as contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is likely to begin in September 2025. A few months ago, 123Telugu reported that Babloo is the first confirmed contestant. Popularly known as Bumchick Babloo, he is an actor and comedian active in the Telugu entertainment scene.

Advertisement

He is known for his digital content, especially his comedy videos on YouTube and Instagram. His sketches and funny stories have earned him a large following online.

Take a look at his videos here:

Interestingly, Babloo was earlier considered for a previous season of the show but did not make it to the final list. This time, however, the makers have locked his entry. His inclusion is expected to add a dose of humor to the upcoming season.

Reports also suggest that several other popular faces might be joining him. Their identities, however, are being kept a secret for now to maintain suspense before the premiere.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Anaganaga OTT verdict: Sumanth's Telugu family drama debuts online, check how netizens are reacting to it