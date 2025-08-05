Paranthu Po Movie Review: Shiva, Grace Antony's film is a charming dramedy about finding joy in life’s little things

Paranthu Po is a Tamil comedy-drama starring Shiva in the lead role, and it hit theaters on July 4, 2025. One month after its release, the film is now available for streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar in multiple languages.

If you’re still unsure whether to watch it online or not, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Paranthu Po features the story of Gokul and Glory, a couple who live a hustling life in order to provide for their son Anbu. While Gokul is struggling to set up a business, their livelihood depends on Glory’s paychecks from running a saree shop.

With countless EMIs and other financial responsibilities, the couple strives for their hyperactive son. However, Anbu is far from happy in his life as his parents are always busy, leaving him trapped at home and at school.

Now, during Anbu’s half-yearly holiday from school, he persuades his father to take him on a trip. The musical road journey, which makes Gokul and Glory realize what matters truly in life, forms the entire story.

The Good

Director Ram is known to churn out beautiful tales out of the ordinary and make us emotional. In Paranthu Po, the director successfully does this yet again.

In a cinematic world where most films are either part of a franchise or packed with violence, Paranthu Po gives us a fresh breath of air. The refreshing tale of a sweet journey signals a hope for humanity and gives us a thought-provoking message that doesn’t feel like a sermon.

As per the director’s words in the end credits, this movie is not something new from a story perspective, but one we need to be reminded of occasionally.

Paranthu Po’s biggest asset is its delicate and beautiful screenplay. The story penned by Ram himself reminds us that in a life filled with responsibilities and money-making, we forget to enjoy the small things.

The humor that is grounded in reality embraces the simplicity of life, making us feel things we seem to overlook.

Moving ahead, what makes us feel more fulfilled is the fact that the movie has a brilliant cast. Coming to the technical side, Paranthu Po provides us a cold breeze with its musical tracks by Santhosh Dhayanidhi and scores by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

With some astounding visuals by NK Ekambaram, this film is a journey of self-discovery and a resistance to being prey to an unwilling rat race we’re all trapped in.

The Bad

While Paranthu Po is a touching dramedy, it does come with minor flaws that affect its overall experience. The narrative largely relies on being nice, but partly it feels like too much.

However, this factor does not let down the effectiveness it has after one finishes viewing. With better editing, Paranthu Po would’ve been one of the greatest films to be made by Ram.

The Performances

Paranthu Po is packed with great performances, but who surprises the audience the most is Shiva. The actor, who is often known for his comedic ventures and spoof films like Tamizh Padam and Tamizh Padam 2, breaks his stereotypical image, portraying Gokul.

A loving father with multiple layers in his character, Shiva, perfectly fit the role. On the other hand, Grace Antony puts forth an impressive performance, making us wonder whether this is the same person who stole the show with a single comical moment in the Malayalam movie Happy Wedding.

With impressive performances by Aju Varghese and Anjali, the star of the show was Mithul Ryan, the child artist who portrayed Anbu.

The Verdict

Paranthu Po is definitely a great watch. The movie, which packs in several elements of drama and humor, gives us an experience unlike any other, reminding us what truly matters in life.

