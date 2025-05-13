Parandhu Po OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Aju Varghese's Tamil musical comedy film online

Parandhu Po is an upcoming Tamil musical comedy set to release in theaters this July. Directed by Ram, the film has already earned recognition at the 54th Rotterdam International Film Festival. Although it hasn’t hit the big screens yet, the movie’s digital rights have already been acquired by a major streaming platform. Read on for more details.

Where to watch Parandhu Po

Parandhu Po will start streaming on JioHotstar after the completion of its theatrical run. Those who want to enjoy this movie from the comfort of their homes can watch it on this platform, once available.

Official plot of Parandhu Po

Parandhu Po tells the story of a young schoolboy and his father, who are struggling financially. Tired of their hectic city life, the duo decides to take a road trip in search of peace and clarity. As they journey through new places, they meet several warm-hearted strangers who influence their outlook and help shape their experiences.

The trip becomes more than just a physical journey—it becomes a path to emotional healing. The father and son begin to understand each other better and slowly bridge their emotional gap. Their bond deepens with every shared moment and challenge faced along the way.

Cast and crew of Parandhu Po

Parandhu Po features a talented ensemble cast, including Shiva, Mitul Ryan M, Vijay Yesudas, Grace Antony, Anjali, and Aju Varghese. Cinematography is handled by Ekambaram N.K., while Mathi V.S. takes care of the editing. Music for the film's songs is composed by Santhosh Dhayanidhi, with lyrics penned by Madhan Karky. Yuvan Shankar Raja contributes to the background score.

Stunt choreography is managed by Silva, and Rahul is part of the creative team. The worldwide theatrical rights have been acquired by Romeo Pictures. Parandhu Po, directed by Ram, is all set to release in theaters on July 4, 2025.

