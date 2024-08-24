PICS: Makers of The GOAT raise excitement with new stills ft Thalapathy Vijay in his vibrant de-aged look

Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up for the release of his next film The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT on September 5, 2024. Now, prior to the film’s release, the makers have unveiled a new look from the movie featuring the superstar’s de-aged avatar.

In a series of pictures dropped, the actor looks vibrant and charming as a man in his 20s, with this look likely to be the final output for the movie.

Check out the de-aged look of Thalapathy Vijay in The Greatest Of All Time:

Earlier, especially after the release of the film’s third single, Spark, many people had criticized the de-aged look of the actor. Afterward, the makers expressed how they had addressed the issues after hearing what people said. With the recent stills that have surfaced, it seems that this might be the final look of the actor in his young avatar for the movie.

Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay had hit the headlines recently after launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam aka TVK’s official flag and flag anthem. The actor was spotted making a pledge as he unveiled the official flag along with an emotional speech, promising his followers a state-level conference to take place soon.

Along with the flag, the actor-politician also unveiled his party’s anthem which was composed by Thaman S. The theme, which focuses on expressing his party’s specifications and he as a leader, was penned by lyricist Vivek.

Coming to the superstar’s professional front, the actor is next set to be seen in the movie The Greatest Of All Time. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu is expected to be a sci-fi spy action flick that features the actor in a dual role.

As he portrays the action-packed avatar, the movie also enjoys an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to join hands with director H Vinoth for an action thriller, tentatively called Thalapathy 69 which is alleged to be his final movie.

