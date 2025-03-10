Pombalai Orumai OTT Release: When and where to watch award-winning Malayalam thriller drama online

The Malayalam thriller drama Pombalai Orumai hit the theaters back on May 31, 2024, and within a very short time, it grabbed critical acclaim and response from audiences alike. It went on to bag several state awards and even get listed on prestigious film festivals. And now, the movie is up for its debut digitally on the OTT platform.

When and where to watch Pombalai Orumai

Pombalai Orumai is now all set to stream on OTT. The Malayalam drama thriller will be available for viewing on the platform Manorama Max.

The OTT giant announced the same via their official Instagram handle. Sharing a poster of the movie, they wrote, “Watch the thriller film 'Pompalai Orumai' directed by Vipin Atlee on Manorama Max. The film is written by Vipin Atlee and Gini.K.”

Official plot of Pombalai Orumai

The plot of Pombalai Orumai is nestled between the very crucial and relatable time of the COVID-19 pandemic and is set in the rural background. The protagonist, Ancymol, is a health inspector from Ernakulam and is transferred to a remote village for work.

With the outbreak of the pandemic, there seems to be chaos and mortality everywhere, with helpless people running around. However, Ancymol, in this while, befriends a tailor named Sunitha in this remote village who has been the subject of an ongoing investigation.

What happens next is how Ancymol becomes the last resort of help for Sunitha to solve the investigation at hand. The former, with her group of other friends, helps the latter find the solution to the case.

Cast and crew of Pombalai Orumai

The Malayalam thriller drama stars actors Sreeshama Chandran, Shilpa Anil, Babitha Basheer, Jitheesh Parameshwar, Vipin Atley, Twinkle Joby and others.

The movie is directed by Vipin Atley and is based on a story jointly written by him and Jini K. It is bankrolled under the banner of Macrom Pictures. Syam Ramesh has been the music composer of the Malayalam flick.