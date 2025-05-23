Popular photographer and actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat passes away at 53: Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt tribute

Trigger: The article contains a mention of an individual’s death.

Radhakrishnan Chakyat, the renowned photographer and actor, has passed away at the age of 53. The artist, known for his mentoring skills and knowledge in photography, was officially announced to have succumbed to death by his team - Pixel Village, via their social media handle.

In a post on Instagram, the team penned, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved mentor, friend, and inspiration, Radhakrishnan Chakyat. A guiding light in our photography journey, he not only taught us how to see the world through the lens but also how to capture its soul.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his presence. May we continue to honor his memory by carrying forward the light he so generously shared with us all,” they added.

Mourning the loss of the renowned photographer-actor, Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handle and penned his condolences. He said, “Our time and conversations together will forever stay with me.” Both of them had worked together in the 2015 Malayalam-language adventure movie Charlie.

