5 Malayalam romantic movies to watch on Jio Hotstar: Premalu, O Kadhal Kanmani, Bangalore Days and more

Malayalam romantic movies are the ultimate solution for audiences looking for a feel-good vibe on-screen. If you too are on the lookout for some great titles for your next binge-watch spree, worry not, as we have got you covered.

Check out these 5 absolutely unmissable Malayalam romantic movies that you can watch on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

5 Malayalam romantic movies to watch on Jio Hotstar

Premalu

Cast: Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan

Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan Director: Girish A.D.

Girish A.D. Release date: February 9, 2024

Malayalam romantic drama Premalu navigates the life of Sachin, who has been endlessly pursuing romance in life for the longest time. However, unexpected situations leave him caught between two potential partners. As Sachin faces difficulty choosing and listening to his heart, the film progresses with glimpses of his challenges and complications.

Hridayam

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Vineeth Sreenivasan Release date: January 21, 2022

Hridayam navigates the life of a teenager named Arun who pursues a degree in engineering from Chennai. Amid all the hustle of his life, he meets and falls in love with Darshana at first sight and the two start a relationship soon after. What complicates situations is when Arun tags along with his friend to meet an online date for the latter, only to feel attracted to this new woman.

Bangalore Days

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu Director: Anjali Menon

Anjali Menon Release date: May 30, 2014

The storyline of Bangalore Days takes viewers on a tale of three cousins who fulfill their long-cherished dream of shifting to Bangalore and starting life afresh. While moving into such a big city isn’t an easy task, the movie then goes on to navigate how the three of them grapple with reality amid romantic relations tapping at their doors.

Annayum Rasoolum

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Andrea Jeremiah, Sunny Wayne, Soubin Shahir, Ranjith, Sija Rose

Fahadh Faasil, Andrea Jeremiah, Sunny Wayne, Soubin Shahir, Ranjith, Sija Rose Director: Rajeev Ravi

Rajeev Ravi Release date: January 4, 2013

Annayum Rasoolum addresses the unexpected love story between a taxi driver, Rasool, and a salesgirl, Anna. While it took a lot of time for the former to convince the woman he loves, their relationship faces a major hurdle when Anna’s sister comes to know about it. She pressures Rasool to convert to Christianity as the only solution to be united with Anna.

O Kadhal Kanmani (Malayalam dubbed)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Ramya S

Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Ramya S Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Release date: April 17, 2015

O Kadhal Kanmani revolves around the impact of a modern city on a new relationship that has blossomed. Youngsters Tara and Adi are attracted to one another after a sudden meeting at a wedding. While the two strictly do not believe in marriage, they quickly decide to live together. However, an elderly couple living close by them makes the two rethink their approach to life.

