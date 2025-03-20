WATCH: Allu Arjun secretly clicked working out in Dubai gym; is he prepping for Atlee's next?
Following the success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has several exciting projects lined up. Recently, he was seen hitting the gym in Dubai. Check out!
Allu Arjun set a benchmark with his performance in Pushpa 2. The actor’s film not only broke countless records at the box office but also emerged as a cult phenomenon. Now, he is all set to move on and has an exciting lineup of films ahead.
Amid all the spotlight on his next venture, Allu Arjun was recently spotted at a gym in Dubai, hitting the treadmill for a quick workout. Clad in black athleisure, the actor seemed to be getting back in shape for his upcoming project.
Check out the video here:
Recently, it was revealed that the Pushpa 2 actor faced major challenges while shooting for the Sukumar directorial. Speaking with India Today Digital, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who crafted the Jathara sequence for the movie, shared how the actor suffered multiple injuries during the shoot.
Acharya praised Allu Arjun’s unwavering spirit, highlighting how the actor never gave up despite breaking his foot or suffering neck injuries. He said, “Every 5-10 days, he would injure himself—sometimes breaking his foot or suffering neck injuries—but he never gave up.”
In other news, the actor has some intriguing projects lined up with directors like Trivikram Srinivas and Atlee. While his collaboration with Trivikram is rumored to be an elaborate mythological film, his project with the Jawan director is expected to be a high-energy, mass-appeal pan-Indian entertainer.
As both projects are yet to go on floors, Allu Arjun already seems prepared for them. A recent airport appearance confirmed this, as the actor finally shed his Pushpa 2 look, including his long hair and untrimmed beard.
Watch the glimpse here:
Instead, he opted for neatly trimmed hair and a beard, hinting at a fresh new look for one of his upcoming projects.
Poll Result: Netizens think THIS Tamil actor will redeem himself with his upcoming action flick and it’s not Suriya