Farzi 2: Raashii Khana gives MAJOR update on Shahid Kapoor-led show’s second season; ‘We are just waiting for…’

In a recent Instagram post, filmmaker duo Raj & DK unveiled their upcoming projects, including The Family Man 3, Gulkanda Tales, and Rakt Brahmand. However, their announcement sparked speculation about whether their popular series Farzi would have a sequel. Now, In a new interview, actress Raashii Khanna, who played the female lead alongside Shahid Kapoor, confirmed Farzi 2 and shared " We’re just waiting for a call from them (makers) that they’re ready with the script and that we can start shooting."

Raashii Khanna confirmed that a sequel to Farzi is definitely in the works, revealing that directors Raj & DK are still in the writing stage. She shared that they had informed her about the progress but stated that they would be the best people to provide further updates.

Khanna also mentioned that Shahid Kapoor was equally unaware of the project's status, as both actors were waiting for a call confirming that the script was ready and filming could commence. Expressing her excitement, she hoped that shooting for Farzi 2 would begin sometime this year but added that the final decision rested with the filmmakers.

In a previous interview with Digital Commentary on YouTube, Bhuvan Arora, who played Sunny in Farzi, was asked about any updates on Farzi 2. He confirmed that the sequel is currently in the pre-production stage. Arora stated that the project is definitely happening, with the writers actively working on the script.

While an official announcement has yet to be made, he expressed confidence that the sequel is in progress. He further mentioned that everyone involved is currently occupied with their respective commitments.

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass in 2023, Shahid Kapoor confirmed that Farzi 2 is in the works, attributing its development to the overwhelming response received by the first season. He further explained that since the initial installment had an open-ended conclusion, there is ample scope for the story to progress further in the sequel.

The first season of Farzi consisted of eight episodes and premiered on February 10, 2023. The series featured Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles.

Currently, directors Raj & DK are reportedly occupied with their upcoming project, Rakt Brahmand, which stars Ali Fazal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Wamiqa Gabbi.