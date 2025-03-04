Ravi Teja to collaborate with Chitralahari director Kishore Tirumala after completing Mass Jathara?

Telugu actor Ravi Teja has always been known for finishing his projects at a rapid pace. Regardless of the results of his movies, whether positive or negative, Ravi Teja actively makes it a point to move from one film to another, always staying in the limelight.

Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his upcoming film Mass Jathara, but reports have emerged about the actor’s next commitment following Mass Jathara. According to reports, Ravi Teja will next be working with director Kishore Tirumala. The Mass Maharaja has reportedly approved the script and is eager to work on the project.

Additionally, reports suggest that the film will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. From the looks of it, the makers are also eyeing a Sankranthi 2026 release, aiming to deliver the perfect festival commercial entertainer. However, official confirmation is awaited.

The last time Ravi Teja had a Sankranthi release, he hit it out of the park with Gopichand Malineni’s Krack, which became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

If this project materializes, it will mark the first collaboration between Ravi Teja and director Kishore Tirumala. Kishore is a well-known director in the film industry, recognized for films like Chitralahari, Red, and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi.

As reports suggest, if the film is released in 2026, it will mark Kishore Tirumala’s comeback to theaters after nearly four years. His last release was the 2022 film Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, starring Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film failed to grab attention and ended up as an underwhelming venture at the box office.

However, he will be looking to turn the tide with his next film alongside Ravi Teja.

As mentioned earlier, Ravi Teja is currently filming Mass Jathara, written and directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film also stars Sreeleela as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja, marking their second collaboration after the smash blockbuster Dhamaka.

Ravi Teja has almost wrapped up filming for Mass Jathara, and the film is expected to be released in theaters on May 9, 2025.