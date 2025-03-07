Rowdy Janardhan: Find out what inspired the unique title of Vijay Deverakonda starrer

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming work front grabbed a lot of attention when producer Dil Raju, in one of his statements, recently confirmed locking the title Rowdy Janardhan for the actor’s project VD13. This project would witness the Dear Comrade star collaborating with filmmaker Ravi Kiran Kola.

Well, if a recent report by Koimoi is to be believed, the title Rowdy Janardhan for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer has a very special reason behind it. Inside sources have claimed that the movie is based on the background of the Rayalaseema of Telangana.

As a result, the makers will present Vijay in a similar rowdy avatar, since people from this geographical area are generally identified as rather violent and rough.

Nonetheless, there is yet to be any official confirmation on the reports about the Vijay Deverakonda starrer from the makers’ or actors’ sides.

It was actually back on March 5 when Dil Raju, while attending a press meet for the re-release of Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, had accidentally confirmed the title for Vijay’s next movie directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

The producer also mentioned that this project had already completed its pre-production stage.

In other news, Vijay Deverakonda left everyone surprised with the scintillating teaser of his other anticipated upcoming movie titled Kingdom. The actor would be pulling off a completely rugged and well-built muscular physique for the same.

Kingdom is directed by filmmaker Gowtham Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, and will be a true-blue actioner in terms of its genre. Based on the teaser of the film, Vijay is showcased as a rising warrior who emerges to save his people and protect them at all costs from all the foes around.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the musical score of Kingdom. According to a previous interview of the producer of the movie Naga Vamsi, it would feature two different timelines and plots bifurcated in two installments.