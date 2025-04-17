Sachein Re-Release Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's rom-com registers BANGER pre-sales of Rs 1 crore plus for opening day

Thalapathy Vijay’s Sachein is re-releasing in cinemas this Good Friday. Originally released in 2005, the romantic comedy was a commercial success back then. The movie is expected to taste success once again, as it recorded a banger pre-sales for the opening day in Tamil Nadu.

Sachein (Re-Release) registers a solid advance of Rs 1.20 crore for Day 1

Advertisement

Bankrolled by V Creations, Sachein has registered solid pre-bookings of Rs 1.20 crore for its opening day in Tamil Nadu. The movie has sold around 90,000 tickets in 675-plus shows across the state, a phenomenal advance for a 20-year-old film.

Helmed by John Mahendran, Sachein has recently completed 20 years of release. Co-starring Genelia D'Souza and Bipasha Basu, the movie is expected to fare well in its second inning. The movie is all set to kickstart its box office journey on a banger note. Let's see how well it holds over the weekend and then on the weekdays.

Sachein will face Good Bad Ugly in Tamil Nadu

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie will have to face the holdover release Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar in the lead. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the Ajith Kumar starrer has already emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Tamil cinema this year. It will keep on luring the audience for a couple of weeks.

Advertisement

The advance booking for Good Bad Ugly for its second Friday is around Rs 2.20 crore. Though it will lead to a clash, Sachein has the potential to impact its business if it is received well by the fans. Currently, the worldwide gross collection of Good Bad Ugly is around Rs 185 crore.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly Box Office Tamil Nadu Day 8: Ajith Kumar starrer maintains fair hold; grosses Rs 4 crore